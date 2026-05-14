Iranian foreign minister says Strait of Hormuz had remained ‘fully open and secure’ before US-Israeli war

Iranian, Russian foreign ministers discuss regional developments, BRICS cooperation in New Delhi Iranian foreign minister says Strait of Hormuz had remained ‘fully open and secure’ before US-Israeli war

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed bilateral cooperation, regional developments and the post-ceasefire situation following the US-Israeli war against Iran during talks in New Delhi, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in the Indian capital.

According to the ministry, the two sides reviewed cooperation in the political, energy, transportation and regional fields.

Araghchi briefed Lavrov on what Tehran described as the latest developments following the ceasefire in the war, and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation within regional and international organizations, including BRICS.

The two ministers also emphasized what they described as the “potential and constructive role” of BRICS in reducing regional disputes and supporting collective security mechanisms in the Gulf region.

The sides further exchanged views on developments in West Asia and ongoing discussions related to Iran’s nuclear issue, the ministry said.

Lavrov, for his part, stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations with Iran and supported expanding economic cooperation in different areas, including energy, transit corridors and strategic waterways, according to the ministry.

The two sides also reaffirmed the continuation of close consultations between officials from both countries at various levels, referring to previous agreements reached during Araghchi’s visit to St. Petersburg.

Meeting with Indian prime minister

Separately, Araghchi met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Araghchi referred to the “historical and friendly ties” between Tehran and New Delhi and briefed Modi on the latest developments related to the war and its consequences.

Modi, in turn, stressed the importance of maintaining bilateral relations and highlighted the need for regional stability and security, while expressing India’s readiness to help support security in the region, the ministry added.

Araghchi also met Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohammad Hasan on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting, according to the ministry.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and the latest situation following the recent war.

Referring to the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said the waterway had been “fully open and secure” before Feb. 28, 2026, and that Iran and Oman, as littoral states, had provided free services including navigation assistance, maritime safety and environmental monitoring for passing vessels.

However, he said the “illegal aggression” by the US and Israel had led to reviews regarding “new mechanisms” in this area.

Hasan, for his part, stressed Malaysia’s long-standing friendly relations with Iran and reiterated Kuala Lumpur’s opposition to the use of force in international relations, describing it as contrary to the UN Charter, according to the ministry.

He also emphasized the importance of creating conditions conducive to diplomacy and dialogue, the ministry added.