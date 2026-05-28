Beijing urges Tokyo to 'learn lessons from history and act prudently'

China expresses concern over Japan's move for new intelligence apparatus Beijing urges Tokyo to 'learn lessons from history and act prudently'

China on Thursday expressed concern over Japan's move to establish a national intelligence council, according to state media reports.

The Japanese parliament, by a majority vote, on Wednesday enacted a law to establish the bureau, which is aimed at strengthening the government's intelligence capabilities.

The council will be chaired by Japan's prime minister, with a national intelligence bureau serving as its operational arm, consolidating the country's fragmented intelligence functions under a unified command.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing is concerned about relevant developments that have sparked controversy and skepticism both inside and outside Japan, state-run Xinhua News reported.

"Historically, Japanese intelligence agencies helped lay the groundwork for Japan's militarism and its wars of aggression, and committed innumerable crimes against neighboring Asian countries and the Japanese people," she said.

Mao urged Japanese leaders to "learn lessons from history and act prudently."