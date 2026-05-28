3 injured in stabbing attack at Swiss train station in Winterthur Police arrest 31-year-old Swiss suspect after incident

Three people were injured in a stabbing attack Thursday morning at the train station in the Swiss city of Winterthur, northeast of Zurich, according to Zurich cantonal police.

The attack occurred shortly after 8.30 am local time (0630GMT), when a man armed with a bladed weapon assaulted several people at the station, police said in a statement.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested at the scene. He was identified as a 31-year-old Swiss national.

The three victims, all Swiss nationals aged 28, 43, and 52, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Winterthur is located northeast of Zurich and is one of Switzerland’s largest railway hubs.