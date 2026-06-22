Vance reiterates claim Iran agreed to nuclear inspections, Tehran denies US vice president says Switzerland talks laid foundation for 'transformed Middle East'; technical negotiations to continue

US Vice President JD Vance on Monday reiterated his claim that Iran has agreed to allow nuclear inspectors back into the country, while Tehran denies making any new commitments on its nuclear program.

“We have the Iranians allowing weapons inspectors, nuclear inspectors into their country for the first time in a long time. We're obviously going to bolster that inspection regime to make sure they can never have a nuclear weapon,” Vance told reporters before departing Switzerland after talks with Iranian officials.

Vance said the new round of negotiations in Burgenstock laid “a foundation for what could be a truly transformed Middle East,” while stressing that a final agreement has not yet been reached.

Technical-level discussions between US and Iranian teams will continue in the coming days, with both sides remaining engaged in Switzerland.

“We continue to make progress on these technical negotiations. We left a lot of our team, the Iranians left a lot of their team at the resort there to keep on working at,” Vance said.

“I feel great about the progress that we made over the last couple of days,” he added.

