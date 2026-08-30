Türkiye will continue to stand for rights, law, justice, peace, stability despite provocations by those who thrive on instability, says President Erdogan

Türkiye marks 104th anniversary of Victory Day Türkiye will continue to stand for rights, law, justice, peace, stability despite provocations by those who thrive on instability, says President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday issued a message marking the 104th anniversary of Victory Day, commemorating the decisive victory in the country's War of Independence.



"Today, we proudly mark the 104th anniversary of the Great Victory, which went down in history as the 'Battle of the Commander-in-Chief' and constituted the most important stage of our National Struggle," Erdogan said in a statement shared by the Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.



"I congratulate our beloved nation, the Turkish Cypriot people and our citizens living in different countries around the world on Aug. 30 Victory Day.



"I extend my most sincere gratitude to our esteemed guests who share our joy and excitement on this holiday at our missions abroad."



Erdogan said the Aug. 30 victory once again affirmed that the lands on which the Turkish nation has lived freely for a thousand years are its "eternal homeland."



"The Great Victory, which also paved the way for the establishment of our Republic, proclaimed to the entire world that our nation would never accept captivity, while also helping break the imperialist encirclement of our geography," he said.



"The determination, courage and resolve we displayed as a nation 104 years ago despite all kinds of adversity remain our strongest source of motivation today."



Erdogan said Türkiye, inspired by and drawing confidence from its "glorious history," is advancing steadily toward its goals through success stories in every field, from energy and the defense industry to science, technology, and foreign policy.



"At a time when wars, conflicts, crises, and political uncertainties are increasing around the world, particularly in our region, Türkiye stands out with its proactive policies that are principled, resolute, and centered on humanitarian values," he said.



"I would like to state with satisfaction that today there is a Türkiye that strives to prevent oppression regardless of who perpetrates it, stands by the oppressed regardless of who they are, and does not hesitate to pay a price when necessary for this cause."



Quoting an ancient Turkic expression, Erdogan said: "Unless the blue sky above collapses and the dark earth below is pierced, no one will be able to make Türkiye and the Turkish nation abandon their blessed struggle."



"Despite all the incitements and provocations of those who thrive on instability, we, as a state and a nation, will continue to stand for rights, law, justice, peace and stability," he added.



Erdogan thanked all citizens who, "just as 104 years ago," are contributing in unity and solidarity to building the Century of Türkiye.



"On this meaningful day, I also embrace with affection all our friends and brothers and sisters in different corners of our shared cultural and spiritual geography whose hearts beat with our nation and who share both our joys and our sorrows," he said.



"On this occasion, I commemorate with gratitude Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the commander-in-chief of the Great Victory, and his comrades-in-arms. I pray to Almighty Allah to have mercy on our martyrs, whom we regard as the eternal guardians of our independence, and remember our veterans with gratitude.



"Happy Aug. 30 Victory Day."



Victory Day marks the final battle in western Anatolia against Greek forces in 1922 and is dedicated to the Turkish Armed Forces.



Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupinar from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 in what is now Türkiye’s central Kutahya province, where the invading Greek army was decisively defeated.



By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had been expelled from territories that collectively became the Republic of Türkiye one year later.