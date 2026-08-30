Injured passengers to be transferred to hospitals across Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, says transport minister, Health Ministry says maximum personnel mobilized, preparations completed at port, hospitals

Passengers rescued from capsized vessel off TRNC brought to Kyrenia Port Injured passengers to be transferred to hospitals across Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, says transport minister, Health Ministry says maximum personnel mobilized, preparations completed at port, hospitals

Passengers rescued from a vessel that capsized off the coast of Kyrenia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) were brought to Kyrenia Port and will be transferred to hospitals, Public Works and Transport Minister Erhan Arikli said Sunday.

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Arikli told Anadolu about the latest situation regarding those rescued from the passenger vessel.

He said injured passengers rescued from the capsized vessel were brought to Kyrenia Port by coast guard and rescue teams and would be transferred to various hospitals across the TRNC depending on their condition.

Arikli stressed that the rescue operation was being carried out by a large team, adding that authorities were investigating the factors that caused the vessel to capsize.

Separately, the TRNC Health Ministry said all necessary measures had been taken both at the port and at hospitals to provide medical care to passengers from the capsized vessel.

The ministry said all necessary preparations had been made to ensure that first aid and health services could be provided as quickly and effectively as possible following the incident, According to the Turkish Agency Cyprus.

"The maximum level of human resources has been mobilized to ensure a rapid response to any potential needs, and all preparations have been completed for medical teams that will be deployed at the port and hospitals," the ministry said.

The privately operated passenger ferry departed Kyrenia Port at around 12.30 pm local time (0930GMT) for Tasucu Port in Türkiye's southern Mersin province but began taking on water for an as-yet-unknown reason shortly after leaving the port.

After the ferry began taking on water, the captain issued a distress call, prompting the coast guard and port authorities to dispatch rescue teams to the area.

Arikli previously said 267 people were aboard the ferry, including 259 passengers and eight crew members, adding that the cause of the incident had yet to be determined.

Eyewitnesses said some passengers jumped into the sea after the vessel began taking on water.

Fishing boats in the area were also reported to have joined the rescue operation.