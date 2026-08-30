Death toll from disaster climbs to 16, with a total of 546 missing on Chinese side of Nepal-China border

261 people from 23 countries remain missing after mudslide disaster in China's Tibet Death toll from disaster climbs to 16, with a total of 546 missing on Chinese side of Nepal-China border

A total of 546 people, including 261 foreign nationals, remain missing as the death toll from Wednesday's mudslide disaster on the Chinese side of the Nepal-China border rose to 16, state media reported on Sunday.

At least 261 people from 23 countries went missing after a mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the Nepal-China border, located in the area that China designates as the Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

The latest figures were announced following a joint search and cross-checking of information by foreign affairs, public security, culture and tourism, and emergency management authorities.

The missing include 104 people from Nepal, 49 from India, 33 from Latvia, 18 from the US, 15 from Britain, six each from Canada and Australia, four from South Africa, three each from Malaysia, Germany, and Russia, two each from Ireland, Estonia, France, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, and one each from Kazakhstan, Finland, Lithuania, Portugal, Ukraine, Spain, and Hungary.

Chinese authorities have notified the countries' embassies and consulates in China.

In neighboring Nepal, the death toll from devastating floods climbed to 734, with nearly 2,500 missing, according to official figures and local media.

