South Korean president nominates new finance, defense chiefs in 1st Cabinet reshuffle New nominations also include justice

In a major Cabinet reshuffle, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday nominated six new ministers, including finance and defense chiefs, local media reported.



Vice Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il was nominated as finance minister, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, who announced the new nominations at a news conference.



The former deputy commander of the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command, Kang Shin-chul, was nominated as defense minister.



Vice Land Minister Hong Jee-sun was nominated as land minister, and Kim Seung-won of the ruling Democratic Party as justice minister.



Rep. Yong Hye-in, floor leader of the minor Basic Income Party, was nominated as gender equality minister, and Lee So-young as small and medium-sized enterprises minister.



Lee Won-ju, a senior official at the Environment Ministry, was nominated as presidential aide for the "megaproject" initiative, a post to be newly created.



The nominations mark the first major Cabinet reshuffle since Lee took office as president in June last year.



They also come at a time when his approval rating has recently fallen to its lowest level amid growing concerns over runaway housing prices and stock market volatility.



The ministerial nominees will undergo confirmation hearings at the National Assembly.

