Police launch large-scale operation, search for suspect or suspects after gunfire in town of Aarau

1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at event in Switzerland Police launch large-scale operation, search for suspect or suspects after gunfire in town of Aarau

At least one person was killed, and five others were injured after shots were fired at an event attended by around 3,500 people in the Swiss town of Aarau early Sunday, police said.

Some of those injured were in serious condition following the shooting, the Aarau cantonal police said on US social media company X.

Police launched a large-scale operation and are searching for the person or people responsible.

"Possible motives and the exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear," police said, without providing further information about any potential suspects.

A video published by Swiss newspaper Blick and reportedly recorded near the scene appeared to capture around 10 gunshots.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the affected area as the operation continued.

A Swiss military Super Puma helicopter was also deployed over the wider Aarau area, according to Swiss emergency news outlet BRK News.

Aarau is located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Zurich.