Yiannopoulos, 41, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Far-right British figure Milo Yiannopoulos deported to UK Yiannopoulos, 41, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Milo Yiannopoulos, a controversial internet figure and former supporter of US President Donald Trump, was deported to the UK after missing an immigration hearing, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Saturday.

Yiannopoulos, 41, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Friday. Authorities said he failed to attend an immigration hearing in July, prompting an immigration judge to issue a final removal order on July 22, according to NBC.

The DHS said Yiannopoulos legally entered the US through New York City on May 14, 2019, but later overstayed his immigration status.

Yiannopoulos rose to prominence through the far-right news organization Breitbart before the 2016 presidential election. His provocative speeches and appearances at US universities attracted widespread criticism. He left Breitbart in 2017 after controversial past remarks resurfaced.

Since then, Yiannopoulos has clashed with several far-right figures and mainstream Republicans. He also broke with Trump in 2020, although he later remained involved with figures associated with the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

In 2024, Yiannopoulos worked with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on his unsuccessful presidential campaign. Ye has faced widespread criticism over antisemitic remarks in recent years.

