‘Long before President Trump, this lake was called Lake Ontario, and long after President Trump is gone, it will still be called Lake Ontario,’ says Doug Ford

Ontario premier unveils new Lake Ontario sign after Trump pushes ‘Lake America’ name ‘Long before President Trump, this lake was called Lake Ontario, and long after President Trump is gone, it will still be called Lake Ontario,’ says Doug Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled a new Lake Ontario sign Saturday in Winona, Ont., days after US President Donald Trump announced plans to rename the Great Lake “Lake America.”

“I'm here on the shores of beautiful Lake Ontario, a crown jewel of our province and our country. You may have heard that President Trump is trying to rename this lake, all because he doesn't like Ontario and Canada standing up for ourselves, but let's be serious,” Ford said in a video posted on US social media company X.

“Long before President Trump, this lake was called Lake Ontario, and long after President Trump is gone, it will still be called Lake Ontario. But just in case President Trump or anyone else forgets, we've set up this sign to remind them it's Lake Ontario now and forever.”

Trump signed an executive order directing US agencies to use “Lake America” in official maps and databases, saying the change would take effect immediately.

“We’re going to be changing the name of Lake Ontario, effective immediately to 'Lake America',” Trump said in the Oval Office before signing the order.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected the renaming, citing the lake’s longstanding history and the Wendat origins of its name.

The dispute follows failed trade negotiations and new US tariffs on Canadian goods, prompting Ottawa to retaliate.

