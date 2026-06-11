US attacks rendered ceasefire ‘ineffective,’ Iran's top diplomat tells EU foreign policy chief Araghchi says Washington bears responsibility for consequences of latest strikes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday that recent US attacks on Iran have effectively rendered the ceasefire ineffective, holding Washington bears responsible for the consequences, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

During a phone call, the two discussed the latest regional developments following US attacks on locations in Iran, the ministry said in a statement.

Araghchi strongly condemned the recent US strikes, calling them “a clear violation” of the UN Charter and international law, the ministry said.

He said the attacks had undermined the ceasefire and warned that the US would be responsible for any “dangerous” consequences arising from the escalation.

Araghchi also criticized what he described as the silence of UN member states to the attacks, warning that continued international inaction would contribute to growing regional and global insecurity.

Iranian media earlier reported explosions, air defense activity and airstrikes across parts of southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Minab, Jask, Qeshm and Sirik.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had launched additional “self-defense” strikes against multiple targets in Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said 18 major US military targets had been struck at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, and a base hosting American fighter jets in Jordan.

The latest developments have heightened regional tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran’s subsequent announcement that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic.