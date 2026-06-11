Oxfam urges Belgium to ensure effective ban on Israeli settlement imports Global charity warns restrictions could be undermined without effective monitoring, enforcement measures

Oxfam has called on Belgium's government to ensure that planned restrictions on imports from Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory are backed by effective enforcement measures, warning that the proposed ban could fail to achieve its objective without adequate oversight.

Belgium's federal government is expected to make a final decision in the coming days on legislation targeting imports from Israeli settlements, Belga News Agency reported Thursday.

The proposal stems from a September 2024 agreement by the country's previous government that included commitments to impose sanctions on Israel and restrict trade with settlements considered illegal under international law.

According to Belga, ministers remain divided over several aspects of the legislation, including which occupied territories should be covered, whether the measure should require annual renewal and how authorities would verify compliance.

Oxfam expressed concern that goods produced in settlements could continue reaching the Belgian market through other EU countries or be relabeled as products originating from Israel, potentially undermining the impact of the ban.

"It is high time for the De Wever government to put words into action," Eva Smets, director of Oxfam Belgium, told Belga, urging Economy Minister David Clarinval to ensure the legislation is not delayed or weakened and results in an effective trade ban.

The organization also highlighted what it described as a sharp rise in violence in the occupied West Bank.

Citing UN figures, Oxfam said 1,244 Palestinians, including 268 children, were killed by Israeli forces or occupiers between 2023 and the end of 2025, compared with 1,036 Palestinians, including 225 children, killed between 2006 and the end of 2022.

"The increasing number of murders of civilians in the West Bank is tragic and horrific," said Bushra Khalidi, head of humanitarian policy at Oxfam International.

"While the eyes of the world were focused on Gaza, the attacks on the West Bank have accelerated."