Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
World, Middle East

UN sends humanitarian aid to Idlib, Syria

55 trucks crossed the border from Turkey with aid for people in Idlib and nearby rural areas

Hilmi Tunahan Karakaya   | 21.04.2020
UN sends humanitarian aid to Idlib, Syria

HATAY, Turkey

The United Nations on Tuesday dispatched 55 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Idlib, a northwestern Syrian province where millions are desperately seeking assistance.

The trucks loaded with aid entered Syria through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province, which borders Idlib.

The supplies will be distributed to people in Idlib city and nearby rural areas.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million have been displaced, according to UN estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone, according to an agreement between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.

The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have been frequently violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-weary country.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
Turkey refutes NYT article on Istanbul COVID-19 deaths
Trump signs order suspending immigration into US
Latin America: National, local gov’ts clash over virus
Turkey begins 4-day coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces
Turkish expats brought home to reach 15,000 by midnight

Related news

7th trilateral meeting on Syria held via teleconference

7th trilateral meeting on Syria held via teleconference

Idlib cease-fire boosts fishing, farming in Syria

Fearing attacks, Syrian children live stunted lives in caves

Assad regime and YPG/PKK terrorists clash in N Syria

Assad regime and YPG/PKK terrorists clash in N Syria
Turkey: PKK terrorist surrenders to security forces

Turkey: PKK terrorist surrenders to security forces
Turkey, Russia hold 5th joint patrol in Idlib, Syria

Turkey, Russia hold 5th joint patrol in Idlib, Syria