'Peacekeepers must never be targeted, and their safety and security must be guaranteed at all times,' says spokesperson

UN reports 'extensive airstrikes' on Lebanon by Israeli forces 'Peacekeepers must never be targeted, and their safety and security must be guaranteed at all times,' says spokesperson

The UN on Monday emphasized the "volatile" situation in Lebanon and reported intensive Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon over the weekend.

"Over the weekend, UNIFIL observed intensive IDF activity, including extensive airstrikes near a number of villages in the south, as well as continued naval activity off the coast of Naqoura," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a news conference.

Dujarric added that on Friday, Israeli tanks blocked roads during UN peacekeepers in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrols near Al Bayyadah, restricting peacekeepers' freedom of movement.

He said that Israeli forces' "machine gun fire impacted a UNIFIL position near At-Tiri, in the Bint Jbeil district, with one round striking a vehicle inside the compound."

"Peacekeepers must never be targeted, and their safety and security must be guaranteed at all times," he said.