'Security in the region has direct consequences for Europe,' EU Commission chief says

EU extends 'full solidarity' to UAE after renewed Iranian attacks 'Security in the region has direct consequences for Europe,' EU Commission chief says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen extended solidarity to the United Arab Emirates on Monday following waves of Iranian attacks despite a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.

"Today, our partner, the UAE, was once again the target of a vicious missiles and drone attacks originating from Iran. I extend my full solidarity to (President) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the people of the UAE, and our partners across the Middle East," von der Leyen wrote on US social media company X.

She described the attacks as "unacceptable" and as "a clear violation of sovereignty and international law."

"Security in the region has direct consequences for Europe. So we will keep working closely with our partners on de-escalation and diplomatic resolution," von der Leyen added.

Early Monday, a major fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the UAE’s eastern coast, after it was targeted by a drone launched from Iran.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.