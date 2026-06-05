'The United Nations affirms the rights of all Libyans to access accurate information and to express their views peacefully,' UNSMIL says after Libyan protesters block UNHCR office in Tripoli to protest irregular migrants' settlements

UN mission denies running migrant resettlement programs in Libya after protesters stormed UNHCR office 'The United Nations affirms the rights of all Libyans to access accurate information and to express their views peacefully,' UNSMIL says after Libyan protesters block UNHCR office in Tripoli to protest irregular migrants' settlements

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) denied late Thursday that its refugee agency is seeking to resettle irregular migrants in the country, saying it is “concerned about the spread of misinformation.”

The UNSMIL issued a statement after Libyan protesters who oppose the resettlement of migrants stormed the mission’s headquarters in the Sarraj district of western Tripoli and blocked the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) by piling mounds of sand at its entrances.

As of mid-2024, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimated that approximately 900,000 migrants and refugees were living in Libya, the majority of whom were from Sudan and had fled war in their home country.

“The United Nations affirms the rights of all Libyans to access accurate information and to express their views peacefully and in accordance with Libyan and international laws,” the mission said.

“UNSMIL is concerned about the spread of misinformation, disinformation and hate speech regarding the work of the UN in Libya, which has contributed to heightened tensions and incitement against UN national and international staff,” it added.

For days, Libyan activists have circulated reports on social media claiming that UN bodies intend to resettle irregular migrants in Libya. No official body has confirmed the claims.

Calls have also spread on social media for the expulsion of irregular migrants from Libya and the closure of UN refugee agency offices in Tripoli.

“The UN in Libya reiterates that none of its agencies, including UNHCR, implement any resettlement programmes to Libya. Allegations to the contrary are categorically false,” the mission renewed its assertion.

“UNHCR works with the Libyan authorities and the international community, with full respect for Libyan sovereignty, to identify solutions outside Libya for people fleeing war, conflict and persecution, including evacuation to third countries, and voluntary return when the conditions permit,” the mission added.

The mission condemned “any incitement to violence, threats against United Nations personnel, and acts of vandalism and/or attacks against United Nations staff, premises, and property.”

It called on all parties to respect the inviolability of UN premises, staff, property, and assets in accordance with international law.

On Monday, the Libyan Foreign Ministry of the Tripoli-based government reiterated its rejection of migrant resettlement in the country.

Head of Libya’s High Council of State Mohamed Takala, Presidency Council member Abdullah al-Lafi, and head of the Administrative Control Authority Abdullah Qaderbouh also rejected the resettlement of irregular migrants in the country.

On Tuesday, the UN mission in Libya expressed its concern over what it called “the resurgence of misinformation, and inflammatory rhetoric” against migrants.

“Such narratives risk fueling tension, mistrust, discrimination, and violence, impacting the dignity, security, and daily lives of people across Libya,” it added.

On Tuesday, Saddam Haftar, the deputy commander of East Libya-based forces, ordered security agencies to end “the illegal presence” of irregular migrants on Libyan territory.

On Wednesday, local authorities in the western city of Zuwara announced a temporary night curfew on foreign residents “to enhance security and public safety.”

Irregular migration is active in northwestern Libya, along the Mediterranean coast, particularly in the cities of Qarabulli, Sabratha, and Zuwara, by groups exploiting the political division and security chaos in the country.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul.