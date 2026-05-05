Israeli court extends the detention of a Brazilian and a Spanish activist until May 10

UN demands release of 2 Gaza flotilla volunteers Israeli court extends the detention of a Brazilian and a Spanish activist until May 10

The United Nations on Tuesday urged the release of the Global Sumud Flotilla activists, Brazilian Thiago de Avila and Spanish activist of Palestinian origin Saif Abukeshek, after an Israeli court extended their detention.

"They should be released," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference when asked about the activists' detention, but did not make any further comments on their captivity.

Israeli forces attacked the Global Sumud Flotilla on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete, some 600 nautical miles from the blockade-ravaged enclave of Gaza.

Adalah, an Israeli advocacy group for Palestinians inside Israel, said in a statement obtained by Anadolu that the activists will remain in detention until May 10.

The activists' lawyers stressed during the hearing that "the allegations against them are baseless and that there is no legal justification for their continued detention," the group said.

Adalah said on Monday that de Avila and Abukeshek received "death threats" in Israeli prisons, where they are being held in complete isolation under continuous bright lighting 24 hours a day.