UN chief strongly condemns bomb attack in Syria's Afrin

‘Those who violate international humanitarian and human rights law must be held accountable,’ says UN spokesman

Servet Günerigök   | 30.04.2020
WASHINGTON

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday firmly denounced a bomb attack by the PKK/YPG in northwestern Syria that killed at least 40 civilians, including 11 children. 

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Guterres "strongly condemns the horrific bombing" and offers his "heartfelt" condolences to the families of those who lost their lives when a bomb-rigged fuel tanker exploded at a crowded marketplace in Afrin on Tuesday.

The UN chief reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Syria, which he said would enable "comprehensive efforts" to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"Those who violate international humanitarian and human rights law must be held accountable," said Dujarric.

At least 47 others were wounded in Afrin's city center in the attack.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

