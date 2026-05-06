'Security Council cannot remain a forum for repeating platitudes while violations continue in plain sight,' says UN envoy; Iran denies strikes

UAE vows self-defense following reported Iranian missile attacks 'Security Council cannot remain a forum for repeating platitudes while violations continue in plain sight,' says UN envoy; Iran denies strikes

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday asserted its "inherent right of self-defense" under international law following a series of reported Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting civilian infrastructure.

“Let us be clear, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is not only unacceptable, it's unlawful,” UAE Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab told reporters ahead of UN Security Council consultations. He reported that on May 4, Iran launched 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones directly at the UAE, causing a fire at a civilian energy facility in Fujairah and injuring three people.

The ambassador revealed a staggering scale of bombardment, stating that since the regional conflict began on Feb. 28, the UAE has intercepted over 500 ballistic missiles and 2,000 drones.

He warned that the Security Council's credibility is at stake if it fails to act against such open violations of international law. “The Security Council cannot remain a forum for repeating platitudes while violations continue in plain sight,” Abushahab added.

Regional solidarity, economic impact

Bahraini Ambassador Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, whose nation requested the council session, condemned the attacks as “heinous.”

He emphasized that regional security is "indivisible" and warned that such escalations undermine diplomatic efforts to restore stability. Alrowaiei noted that the attacks clearly violate UN resolutions and require a "decisive response" from the international community.

The UAE envoy further highlighted that maritime insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz "does not stay in the Strait of Hormuz," as it drives up food prices and threatens global economic stability.

Iran’s military denied the strikes, asserting any operation would be "decisively announced."

