US Muslim group urges Congress to condemn Israeli attacks on Christians CAIR cites attacks on Christian worshippers in West Bank, Lebanon, condemns Israeli minister’s AI video about hanging Palestinians

The US' largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization urged members of Congress on Wednesday to condemn Israeli attacks targeting Christians in the occupied West Bank and Lebanon, as well as remarks by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir about hanging Palestinians.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) accused Israel of “attacking Christian worshippers outside a holy site” and “desecrating Christian religious symbols.”

“The members of Congress who vote to fund the Israeli military and insist that American Christians have a religious obligation to support Israel should the first ones in line to condemn Israel’s attacks on Christians,” it said in a statement.

The group cited reports of Israeli soldiers mocking Christian religious symbols in southern Lebanon and attacking Palestinian Christians gathered near St. George’s Monastery in the West Bank town of Al-Khader during feast day celebrations.

CAIR also condemned a video posted by Ben-Gvir that allegedly showed AI-generated images of nooses in reference to a death penalty law targeting Palestinian detainees.