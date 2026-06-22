President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara wants to further advance relations with Baghdad in new period, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate

Turkish president, Iraqi premier discuss bilateral ties, regional issues President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara wants to further advance relations with Baghdad in new period, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi spoke over the phone and discussed bilateral relations between their countries, as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said Monday.

During the phone call, Erdogan said Türkiye wants to further advance relations with Iraq in the new period, noting that there is significant potential for cooperation, particularly in energy, the defense industry and transportation.

He also invited al-Zaidi to visit Türkiye for comprehensive consultations, the directorate said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.