No discussion on return of UN nuclear watchdog inspectors took place during recent Switzerland talks, Fars news agency reports, citing source

Iranian media denies US claim that Iran agreed to readmit IAEA inspectors No discussion on return of UN nuclear watchdog inspectors took place during recent Switzerland talks, Fars news agency reports, citing source

Iranian media reports on Monday denied US claims that Tehran had agreed to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) back into the country or accepted sanctions relief in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and nuclear inspections.

A report by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency rejected claims by US Vice President JD Vance that Tehran had agreed to readmit IAEA inspectors.

Citing a source, the outlet described Vance’s remarks as “false” and said no discussion took place during the recent Switzerland talks regarding the presence of IAEA inspectors inside Iran.

Iranian news outlet Jamaran also cited informed sources close to the negotiations as saying “there was no agreement” in Switzerland on suspending sanctions in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and allowing nuclear inspections.

The report said a joint text issued by Pakistani and Qatari mediators recognized Iran’s management role over the strait and reiterated that Tehran had made no new nuclear commitments.

A source close to Iran’s negotiating team told Fars that despite requests from the negotiating parties, “no four-way meeting” took place after the first round of talks in Switzerland, and that the final text was reached through mediation efforts.

The source said the meeting did not take place after what it described as a “threatening” post by US President Donald Trump, which prompted a walkout of the Iranian delegation.

The reports came after Trump said Iran would accept major weapons inspections as part of ensuring what he described as “nuclear honesty” in the future.

“Everybody is fully aware that Iran will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections in order to ensure ‘Nuclear Honesty’ long into the future,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

His remarks followed comments by Vance, who said the Switzerland talks had produced a “very good foundation” for a final agreement and claimed Tehran had agreed to allow IAEA inspectors back into the country.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said earlier Monday that cooperation with the IAEA would continue under existing safeguards and domestic legal frameworks, while denying that any new commitments were made during the latest Switzerland talks.