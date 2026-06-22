It is important and necessary to take steps in new period that would strengthen regional peace, Turkish president says

Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments It is important and necessary to take steps in new period that would strengthen regional peace, Turkish president says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday spoke over the phone with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed bilateral relations and regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said Monday.

During the phone call, Erdogan welcomed the understanding reached between Iran and the US, saying Türkiye would provide all possible support to help ensure the process ends peacefully, the directorate said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He also stressed the importance of acting carefully against those seeking to sabotage the talks.

Erdogan said that it is important and necessary to take steps in the new period that would strengthen regional peace, adding that Türkiye would work to help establish it.

The Turkish president also said Ankara would continue taking steps to improve trade, financial and energy cooperation with Iran.

