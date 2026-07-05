Air traffic over capital to be fully suspended during main public funeral ceremonies

Tehran airspace to remain closed on Monday for Khamenei’s funeral procession Air traffic over capital to be fully suspended during main public funeral ceremonies

Iran will fully shut Tehran’s airspace on Monday as part of funeral arrangements for slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ISNA news agency reported.



Flights are continuing nationwide without restrictions on Sunday, but Tehran’s airspace will be completely closed on Monday during the main funeral procession.



Under the schedule announced by the Civil Aviation Organization, regular flights at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport and Imam Khomeini International Airport will be suspended on Monday as public ceremonies take place in the capital.



On Tuesday, Mehrabad airport will resume normal operations, while Imam Khomeini airport will remain closed.

Authorities said that on July 9, airspace over the northeastern city of Mashhad and operations at Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport will also be fully suspended during the final burial ceremony.



Flights across the rest of the country will continue without restrictions on July 7-8, except for Mashhad on the final day of ceremonies.



Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering weeks of war and escalating tensions across the region.



The funeral ceremonies officially began Friday, with foreign leaders and official delegations from across the region and beyond paying tribute to the late Iranian supreme leader.



According to the official schedule, public farewell ceremonies will be followed by the main funeral procession in Tehran on Monday.



The funeral rites will then move to Qom on July 7.



On July 8, ceremonies are scheduled in Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala, where the body will be received by religious and political figures before being transferred to major Shia shrines.



The final funeral and burial ceremony is scheduled for July 9 at the Imam Reza Shrine, one of Iran’s major Shia holy sites.