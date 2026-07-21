UK Maritime Trade Operations agency says it received reports of incident about 8 nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman

Tanker reports being struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO UK Maritime Trade Operations agency says it received reports of incident about 8 nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman

A tanker reported being struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said.

The agency said it received reports of an incident about 8 nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman.

"UKMTO has received multiple reports that a tanker is reporting over VHF Channel 16 that it has been struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz," it said.

The agency said authorities were investigating.

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and to report any suspicious activity to the agency.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.​​​​​​​

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.

