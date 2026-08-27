'All crew are reported as safe and accounted for and there has been no report of environmental impact,' says UK Maritime Trade Operations center

Tanker hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO 'All crew are reported as safe and accounted for and there has been no report of environmental impact,' says UK Maritime Trade Operations center

A tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire that has since been extinguished, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said Thursday.

"All crew are reported as safe and accounted for and there has been no report of environmental impact," UKMTO said in an advisory note.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

UKMTO advised vessels operating in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.