Interior Minister Said Sayoud travels to Bejaia to assess situation and inspect response to fires, according to local media

Wildfires in Algeria claim at least 12 lives across several provinces Interior Minister Said Sayoud travels to Bejaia to assess situation and inspect response to fires, according to local media

At least 12 people have died in wildfires that have swept through several provinces in Algeria, Interior Minister Said Sayoud said Wednesday, according to local media.

The 159 fire outbreaks reported across the country have claimed five lives in Jijel, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou.

Sayoud traveled to Bejaia to assess the situation and inspect the response to the fires, local media reported.

He visited a 60-bed hospital in Souk El Tenine to check on people injured in the wildfires and review the medical care being provided.