Explosion heard in Soran district as blaze erupts near Badliyan area in Erbil province; authorities yet to comment

2 drones target sites in northern Iraq, sparking fire Explosion heard in Soran district as blaze erupts near Badliyan area in Erbil province; authorities yet to comment

Two drones targeted sites in Soran district in northern Iraq’s Erbil province early Thursday, local media reported.

A powerful explosion was heard in Soran, followed by a fire near the Badliyan area, according to an Erbil-based media outlet.

The outlet said two drones were involved in the attack, but no details were immediately available on the targets, casualties or damage.

Iraqi authorities have yet to issue a statement on the incident.

The attack was the first since Aug. 17, when two drones targeted the office of Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdish Region, and the residence of the regional intelligence agency chief in northern Erbil.

Following that attack, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the formation of an investigative committee to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.