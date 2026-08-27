Israeli forces raid home after fresh incursion into Syria’s Quneitra Troops enter Taranja village in northern Quneitra countryside amid repeated Israeli incursions in southern Syria

Israeli forces raided and searched a home Wednesday evening after advancing into a village in Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province, Syrian media reported.

Syria Alikhbariah TV said Israeli troops entered Taranja in the northern Quneitra countryside before raiding the house.

The channel provided no further details.

Southern Syria, particularly Quneitra and Daraa, has seen repeated Israeli incursions involving raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

On Aug. 18, Israeli warplanes carried out eight strikes on the runway of the Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in northwestern Idlib province, causing damage to its infrastructure.

The Israeli activities intensified after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.