Council’s formation coincides with 1st official visit to Egypt by Syria’s foreign minister

Syria forms joint business council with Egypt to enhance economic cooperation Council’s formation coincides with 1st official visit to Egypt by Syria’s foreign minister

Syria’s Economy and Industry Minister Nidal al-Shaar issued a decision on Sunday to form a Syrian-Egyptian business council, as part of efforts to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to the SANA news agency, the decision includes the appointment of Ghassan Karim as chairman of the council, Ahmed Ragheb Agha and Muhammad Basil Radwan Samaqia as deputy heads, and Wael Khair al-Nen as executive director.

The council’s formation coincides with the first official visit to Egypt by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

It follows a series of recent steps taken by the economy ministers to promote economic cooperation between Syrian and other countries.

On March 26, the minister issued decrees to establish joint business councils with Spain, Kuwait, and Netherlands, in a move aimed at activating the role of the private sector in promoting development and building strong trade ties with Arab and international markets.

Last January, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with a delegation from the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce in Damascus, saying the Syrian-Egyptian relationship "was not a luxury, but a duty."

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul