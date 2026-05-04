‘Rebel groups’ target security posts in southern Syria’s Suwayda province: Report Positions in Rimat Hazem and Walgha targeted, says Syrian media, citing security source

“Rebel groups” targeted internal security positions in Syria’s southern Suwayda province on Sunday, Syrian media reported.

Al-Ikhbariya, citing an unnamed security source, said the groups attacked posts in Rimat Hazem and Walgha.

The channel later reported a second round of attacks in the same areas with no immediate details on casualties or damage.

Suwayda has been under a ceasefire since July after clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes left hundreds dead and injured.

The truce has been repeatedly violated by groups linked to Hikmat al-Hijri, a key Druze spiritual leader in Suwayda, including attacks on military positions, while the government has maintained its commitment to the agreement and facilitated civilian evacuations and the entry of humanitarian aid.

