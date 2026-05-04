Israeli strikes kill at least 2 people in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire Israeli strike in Shahour kills 2 people amid Tel Aviv's continued truce violations

At least two people were killed Monday in fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon as Tel Aviv continues its breaches of an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

The casualties were reported in the attacks that targeted the town of Shahour in the Tyre district, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The Israeli army also launched airstrikes in the towns of Debaal and Qana in the country’s south following an evacuation warning issued to four villages.

While the town of Mansouri came under artillery fire, the Israeli army carried out raids on the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Braashit in the Nabatieh Governorate.

The Israeli army has launched expanded strikes in Lebanon since March 2, killing more than 2,600 people and displacing over 1.6 million others, according to official Lebanese figures.

On April 17, US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, before he extended the truce by three weeks until May 17.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul