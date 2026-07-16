Interior Ministry says shipment of long-range missiles, anti-tank guided missiles and drones was seized before entering Syria

Syria foils attempt to smuggle weapons, missiles to Hezbollah Interior Ministry says shipment of long-range missiles, anti-tank guided missiles and drones was seized before entering Syria

Syrian authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large shipment of advanced weapons across the country's border with Iraq that was destined for the Lebanese group Hezbollah, the Interior Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said specialized units intercepted the shipment before it entered Syrian territory after detecting a suspicious vehicle parked near the border.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a cache of weapons, including long-range missiles, anti-tank guided missiles and drones, it said.

Preliminary investigations, based on evidence collected during the operation, indicated that the shipment was intended to transit Syrian territory en route to Lebanon for Hezbollah, according to the ministry.

The ministry said investigations were continuing to determine the full circumstances of the case, identify all those involved and uncover the networks behind the smuggling operation.

It said protecting Syria's borders and safeguarding national sovereignty remained a top priority, adding that authorities would not allow Syrian territory to be used as a corridor or launching point for arms smuggling or any activities threatening Syria's security or that of neighboring countries.

Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the Syrian statement.

On July 6, Iraq and Syria held their first border security meeting to discuss mechanisms for enhancing field coordination, exchanging intelligence and strengthening control along their shared frontier.

The two countries are connected by three main border crossings: Rabiah-al-Yaarubiyah, al-Qaim-Albu Kamal and al-Waleed-al-Tanf. The crossings have reopened in phases since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, paving the way for closer economic cooperation between Baghdad and Damascus.

Syria's new authorities have continued efforts to tighten security and extend state control as part of broader plans to stabilize the country and begin reconstruction following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 after 24 years in power.