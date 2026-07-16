Israeli military vehicles advance beyond Yellow Line near Dawla Junction under heavy artillery and gunfire amid ceasefire violations, forcing families to flee, witnesses tell Anadolu

5 Palestinians killed as Israeli forces expand control in eastern Gaza City Israeli military vehicles advance beyond Yellow Line near Dawla Junction under heavy artillery and gunfire amid ceasefire violations, forcing families to flee, witnesses tell Anadolu

Israeli forces killed five Palestinians on Thursday in air and artillery attacks across the Gaza Strip and expanded their control in eastern Gaza City, according to Palestinian medical and local sources.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire that took effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025.

In the latest attack, a medical source told Anadolu that 34-year-old Anas Hamdan was killed and four others were injured when an Israeli strike targeted a vehicle in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said 33-year-old Nihad Riyad Arouq was killed when an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the port area west of Gaza City. Several others, including children, were injured, a medical source at Al-Shifa Medical Complex told Anadolu.

Earlier, a medical source told Anadolu that 37-year-old Ibrahim Khattab was killed while his wife and children were injured during heavy Israeli artillery shelling and gunfire from military vehicles that advanced near Dawla Junction southeast of Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood.

Al-Shifa Medical Complex also received the bodies of Mohammed Al-Rifi and Suhail Ahdaibi, along with several wounded people, after an Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians near Al-Sanfour Junction in the Tuffah neighborhood northeast of Gaza City, according to a hospital source.

Meanwhile, local sources and witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles advanced overnight near Dawla Junction under heavy artillery and gunfire.

The vehicles moved dozens of meters toward Salah al-Din Street and pushed westward the concrete barriers marking the so-called Yellow Line, further expanding the army's area of control and reducing territory accessible to Palestinians, witnesses said.

They said dozens of families fled the area as Israeli forces continued shelling and gunfire. Activists also reported that the bombardment ignited a fire at a nearby commercial shop.

The Yellow Line is a security zone established by Israel inside the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians are barred from approaching nearby areas.

According to Israeli officials, the military now controls more than 70% of the enclave, up from 53% under the October 2025 ceasefire agreement.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect have killed 1,127 Palestinians and injured 3,643 others as of Thursday.

Since Israel's genocide began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 73,250 Palestinians have been killed and 173,751 injured, according to the ministry. It added that about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.