Voter turnout reached 92% in Hasakah, 95% in Ain al-Arab, 75% in Qamishli

Syria concludes parliamentary elections in Hasakah, Ain al-Arab Voter turnout reached 92% in Hasakah, 95% in Ain al-Arab, 75% in Qamishli

Syria’s election commission on Sunday evening announced the results of voting in some districts in the northeastern and northern provinces to elect members of the country’s People’s Assembly (parliament).

Nawar Najmeh, spokesman for the Higher Committee for the People’s Assembly Elections, told the SANA news agency that Farhad Anwar Shahin and Shawakh Ibrahim al-Assaf were elected in Ain al-Arab in Aleppo.

In Hasakah, Ibrahim Mustafa al-Ali, Omar Issa Hayes, and Fasla Khader Youssef won seats, while Kim Hussein Ibrahim, Radwan Othman Eiso, Abdul Halim Khader al-Ali, and Mahmoud Madi al-Ali were elected in Qamishli.

SANA said the allocated seats were filled uncontested in Hasakah's al-Malikiyah district after only two candidates registered.

Najmeh said voter turnout reached 92 percent in Hasakah, 95 percent in Ain al-Arab and 75 percent in Qamishli.

The spokesman declared Sunday’s voting a success.

“The people of Hasakah have successfully made their voices heard before the Syrian people and the world, demonstrating their capacity for participation,” he told SANA.

He said the successful voting “marked a pivotal turning point in the features of the new Syria.”

“The voting was a true test for the residents' desire to be an active part of a unified and strong national landscape.”

In October 2025, Syria held the first parliamentary elections since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.

In August 2025, the Syrian election commission announced the postponement of voting in the Suwayda, Raqqa, and Hasakah provinces due to "security challenges."

In March this year, elections were held in Raqqa, with four candidates winning seats after the voter turnout exceeded 90 percent.

The 210-member People's Assembly has a 30-month term, renewable, within a four-year transitional period, with the possibility of an additional year extension.

The Assembly is responsible for proposing and passing laws, amending or repealing existing laws, ratifying international treaties, approving the state budget, and granting amnesties.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.