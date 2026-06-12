Qais Hassan al-Abd al-Rajab accused of involvement in serious abuses in Damascus countryside and Daraa

Syria arrests Assad-era intelligence deputy chief over alleged civilian abuses Qais Hassan al-Abd al-Rajab accused of involvement in serious abuses in Damascus countryside and Daraa

Syrian authorities on Friday announced the arrest of former Maj. Gen. Qais Hassan al-Abd al-Rajab, who served as deputy director of the General Intelligence Directorate, commonly known as State Security, under the regime of ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that its Counterterrorism Directorate detained al-Abd al-Rajab, describing him as one of the most prominent officials accused of involvement in serious violations against civilians.

The ministry said he was involved in abuses committed against civilians in the Damascus neighborhood of Hajar al-Aswad, the cities of Daraya and Moadamiyet al-Sham in the Damascus countryside, as well as several towns and villages in Daraa province.

The arrest followed sustained security monitoring of his movements and attempts to evade detection and avoid legal prosecution, the statement added.

The Interior Ministry said relevant authorities are continuing investigations and legal procedures ahead of referring him to the competent judiciary.

Since the overthrow of Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, Syrian authorities have pursued former regime officials and personnel accused of involvement in violations committed against civilians during the Syrian uprising and conflict between 2011 and 2024.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio