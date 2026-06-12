7 injured in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon Additional airstrikes target Toul, Nabatieh al-Fawqa amid continued attacks despite ceasefire in effect since April

Seven people were injured Friday in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Maarakeh, according to local emergency responders.

The Lebanese Risala Scout Association said in a statement carried by the official news agency NNA that its ambulance, rescue and firefighting teams responded to an airstrike that targeted the town’s eastern neighborhood.

The statement said six injured people were evacuated to nearby hospitals, while one was treated at the scene. Rescue teams also worked to reopen roads affected by the strike.

Separately, the NNA reported that Israeli warplanes carried out a two-wave airstrike on the town of Toul, targeting and destroying a residential and commercial building.

The agency also reported two additional airstrikes on the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has killed 3,711 people and wounded 11,483 others as of Thursday, in addition to displacing more than 1 million people.

Despite a ceasefire that began April 17, Israel has continued the offensive through daily deadly shelling and the widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages.