Saudi crown prince reiterates support for Bahrain following Iranian attacks Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held phone call with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, says Saudi Press Agency

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday condemned Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's full support for the Gulf kingdom.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the crown prince made the remarks during a phone call with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

During the call, Prince Mohammed expressed Saudi Arabia's “condemnation and denunciation of the attacks that targeted Bahraini territory.”

He also reiterated the kingdom's “full solidarity” with Bahrain and “support for any measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability.”

The US and Iran engaged in fresh attacks earlier this week, after the US military carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran retaliated with missile attacks on Wednesday. Drones also hit the Kuwait International Airport, killing one person.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denied that it had targeted the airport, saying damage to a passenger terminal was caused by a malfunctioning US-made Patriot missile system. But the US Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected this claim, saying the damage was caused by Iranian drones.

However, Iran claimed attacks on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to alleged US strikes on Qeshm Island located in the flashpoint strait.