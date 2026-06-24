United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discuss ‘efforts to secure full and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz’

Rubio meets UAE president, reaffirms US security commitment to Gulf nation after Iran war: Report United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discuss ‘efforts to secure full and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reaffirming the US commitment to the Gulf nation’s security in the wake of the Iran war, CNN reported.

In addition to a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, the two leaders discussed “efforts to secure full and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the importance of peace and stability in the region,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

“The Secretary thanked the UAE for its leadership and unparalleled support, praised its courage and resilience in the face of Iran’s attacks, and reaffirmed the US commitment to the security of the Emirates,” Pigott added.

Rubio has departed the UAE and is scheduled to visit Kuwait and Bahrain before heading back to the United States.