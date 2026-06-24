Visit comes as Qatar continues to play mediating role between Tehran and Washington to reach lasting peace agreement

Qatari premier visits Muscat after Iran-Oman discussions on Hormuz navigation Visit comes as Qatar continues to play mediating role between Tehran and Washington to reach lasting peace agreement

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani arrived in Muscat on Tuesday evening for talks on key regional developments following new understandings between Oman and Iran regarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi welcomed Sheikh Mohammed upon his arrival at Muscat International Airport for an official working visit, the duration of which was not disclosed.

The ministry said the visit "comes within the framework of the close fraternal relations" between Oman and Qatar to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

"We held a constructive fraternal consultation session this evening with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, and we look forward to continuing our discussions tomorrow morning (Wednesday) regarding our fraternal relations and our joint cooperation in many areas of bilateral cooperation, in addition to discussing and coordinating on priority regional issues,” Albusaidi said on the US social media platform X.

The visit comes as Qatar continues to play a mediating role between Tehran and Washington to reach a lasting peace agreement. It also comes after an agreement reached Tuesday between Oman and Iran to establish a joint working group to continue dialogue aimed at reaching an accord on the future management of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and related services.

US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed electronically a memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending their war and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The region had been on edge since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran targeting US assets across the Middle East.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel