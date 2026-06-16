US-Iran deal will lead to positive outcomes for region, Al Thani tells Trump during press briefing at G7 summit

Qatari emir says trade partnership with US will exceed $1T US-Iran deal will lead to positive outcomes for region, Al Thani tells Trump during press briefing at G7 summit

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Wednesday that the trade partnership with the US will exceed $1 trillion, in remarks during a press briefing with US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in France.

The recently announced deal between the US and Iran will lead to positive outcomes for the region, Sheikh Tamim said, according to Al Jazeera.

“This is a very important deal, there’s still a lot of work to be done, but with this momentum -- if we continue like that, Mr. president -- I think we can achieve and do great things in the region," he added.

Doha is always ready to assist "whenever friends ask us to help," the Qatari emir added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country led mediation between Washington and Tehran, announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations.

The deal is set to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.