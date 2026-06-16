Trump says Russia ‘should make a deal’ with Ukraine ‘Whole thing is ridiculous,’ Trump says of Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Russia “should make a deal” with Ukraine, stressing that the two sides lost “tremendous amounts of people” in war since 2022.

“The whole thing is ridiculous,” Trump said of Russia-Ukraine war. “So, yeah, I’m going to do whatever I can.”

Both sides have lost so many soldiers, “not since WW2 has anything like this happened,” Trump said, referring to casualties on both sides.

“Russia's lost tremendous amounts of people, and so has Ukraine. Last month, they lost 35,000 soldiers between the two. This is on a monthly basis. They averaged 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, young, young, beautiful people, and it's crazy what's going on there.

"I spoke to President Putin on Sunday, sort of the same thing, they just keep going, keep fighting, losing soldiers, they lose so many soldiers," Trump added.

Trump said that he had a "very good" meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier Tuesday.