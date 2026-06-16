Turkish foreign minister says keeping Strait of Hormuz open vital for global trade, energy security

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday said that maintaining safe, free and uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is essential for regional stability, global energy security and international trade.

Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after talks in Moscow, Fidan welcomed the agreement reached between the US and Iran, describing it as an important diplomatic milestone that could help ease tensions across the region.

"As our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also emphasized, our greatest hope is that this step, which has given our region and the entire world some breathing room, will evolve into a structural and lasting security architecture rather than a temporary period of calm," Fidan said.

He said Türkiye hopes the agreement will proceed to the final signing stage, be fully implemented and develop into a permanent diplomatic framework.

"During the sensitive period leading up to the final signatures, it is essential to avoid rhetoric that could poison the atmosphere of peace and any possible sabotage attempts by Israel aimed at derailing the process," he said.

Fidan said the political will demonstrated by US and Iranian leaders had played an important role in reaching the agreement.

"We appreciate Pakistan's mediation efforts and welcome the support provided by Qatar and Saudi Arabia to diplomatic initiatives," he said.

"Holding the Strait of Hormuz open to the safe, free and uninterrupted passage of all vessels, as it was before the war, is of vital importance not only for regional stability but also for global energy security and international trade," he added.

Fidan said Türkiye hopes the agreement will open the door to a broader regional peace process and pledged that Ankara would continue to support such efforts.

Russia-Ukraine war

Fidan said that Türkiye remains ready to host future rounds of negotiations and is prepared to discuss how talks can proceed in a more result-oriented manner if the parties agree.

He said that the recent escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war and the risk of the conflict spreading geographically were a source of serious concern, particularly attacks targeting areas away from the front lines and incidents threatening freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

“I also conveyed to my esteemed counterpart our expectation that incidents which could harm our country's interests in the Black Sea be prevented,” Fidan said. “In this context, we exchanged views on what can be done to ensure navigation safety in the Black Sea.”

Israel's attacks in Lebanon and Syria

Fidan said that Türkiye continues to support diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving the ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian access and advancing reconstruction efforts.

“It is clear that international efforts need to be increased to prevent Israel's destructive actions aimed at undermining the two-state solution, ceasefire violations in Gaza, settler terrorism in the West Bank and provocations in East Jerusalem,” Fidan said.

“Israel's attacks and occupations in Lebanon and Syria are also a continuation of a project to weaken these countries and destabilize the region,” he added.

Fidan said lasting security in the Middle East could only be achieved by addressing the legitimate security concerns of all countries in the region and reiterated Türkiye's support for political dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

Israeli actions 'problem for entire world'

Fidan said that the recently agreed US-Iran framework would allow greater focus on other pressing issues, including Gaza and Ukraine.

“Could Israel play a destabilizing and sabotaging role? It could,” he said.

“That is why we always say that Israel's actions in the region are not only the problem for a few countries, but the problem for the entire world, and the entire world is aware of this.”

Fidan said that a growing international consensus is emerging regarding Israel's policies and argued that this understanding should be transformed into collective diplomatic action.

“For the first time, a common understanding is emerging around the world that the illusion created by Israel is beginning to collapse. This common understanding now needs to be transformed into unity of action through the necessary diplomatic methods,” he said.

Fidan said that countries should respond collectively when they believe international norms have been violated.

“When Israel sees that the entire world is engaged in a diplomatic effort against it, it will not be able to take such steps,” he said.

“We will continue to institutionalize diplomacy that openly calls wrongdoings by their name and responds to them accordingly,” the Turkish foreign minister added.