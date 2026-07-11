Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan agree that renewed conflict 'serves no one's interest and undermines efforts toward regional peace and stability'

Pakistani, Saudi top diplomats warn against renewed conflict in MidEast Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan agree that renewed conflict 'serves no one's interest and undermines efforts toward regional peace and stability'

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday warned that a renewed conflict in the Middle East "serves no one's interest.”

In a phone call, the two leaders discussed recent developments in the region and expressed "deep concern" over the recent escalation in hostilities despite the signing of an agreement between the US and Iran last month, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

They agreed that renewed conflict "serves no one's interest and undermines efforts toward regional peace and stability," the statement said.

Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of de-escalation and continued dialogue, while Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's call on all parties to "exercise maximum restraint" and allow mediation efforts the "necessary time and space" to achieve a peaceful and meaningful outcome.

The Middle East was thrown into turmoil after the US and Israel began strikes on Iran in late February. In response, Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets, including Saudi Arabia.

In mid-June, Iran and the US reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

However, the sides exchanged attacks over the last few days amid an escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran launched a series of strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan in retaliation for a second consecutive night of US attacks.

