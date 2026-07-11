Israel has killed 1,098 Palestinians and injured 3,535 others since last October, according to Gaza Health Ministry

Israeli strikes kill 2 Palestinians, injure 3 in Gaza despite ceasefire Israel has killed 1,098 Palestinians and injured 3,535 others since last October, according to Gaza Health Ministry

Two Palestinians were killed and three others injured on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes in the southern and central Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in force in the Gaza Strip since last October.

The body of 22-year-old Amr Abu Shabab was brought to Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis after he was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Satr Al-Gharbi area, north of the city, a medical source said.

The source added that an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at Abu Shabab while he was walking in the area on Saturday morning, adding that rescue teams were unable to recover his body until the evening.

The body of a victim and three wounded Palestinians were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah and Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee after an Israeli drone strike hit a civilian vehicle traveling near Al-Nuwairi Hill, west of the camp in central Gaza, the medical sources said.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, citing eyewitnesses, an Israeli drone fired at least four missiles at the vehicle and its surroundings.

Witnesses said the first missile struck the vehicle as it passed near Al-Nuwairi Hill. The second and third missiles targeted people attempting to flee after the initial strike, while the fourth landed near the vehicle as residents tried to reach and evacuate the wounded.

As of Saturday, Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza have killed 1,098 Palestinians and injured 3,535 others, according to Gaza Health Ministry.

Gaza has been devastated by Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 8, 2023, with more than 73,000 Palestinians killed and over 173,000 injured, according to Palestinian figures. Israeli attacks have also damaged or destroyed about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.