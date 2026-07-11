Qatari officials held talks with Iran, Oman to open Strait of Hormuz: Report Parties reportedly discussed potential statement on fully opening ‘median lane’ in Strait of Hormuz

Qatari officials took part in talks between Iran and Oman over at least partially opening the critical strait of Hormuz, Axios reported Saturday, citing a diplomat with knowledge of the matter.

In Oman’s capital Muscat, the parties reportedly discussed a potential statement on fully opening the "median lane" in the Strait of Hormuz, which is in international waters, for full and free movement.

During the talks, Oman proposed that the southern route in Omani waters and the northern route in Iranian waters both operate fully, the report said.

The report said that according to the Omani proposal, the southern route would be open without any permits required, as it was before the war

The Iranians were unable to get this proposal approved in the meeting and had to take it back for internal discussions in Tehran, the report added.

An anonymous US official told ABC News on Saturday that US negotiators were not present in Oman for the talks.

"US technical teams will not be present in Oman but will be in touch with the Omanis and Qataris as developments occur," the official said.

On Friday, ABC News reported that negotiations between the US and Iran are set to resume after Iranian officials privately acknowledged that firing on ships in the Strait of Hormuz was a “mistake.”

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said the Iranians had said they wanted to return to talks with the US, but later Iran denied this. Trump also said that even if the talks resume, the ceasefire was “over.”

In mid-June, Iran and the US reached a Pakistani-brokered framework deal aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

However, both sides exchanged attacks over the past two days amid an escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran launched a series of strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan in retaliation for a second consecutive night of US attacks.