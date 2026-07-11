Order relieves Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef of that post, says Saudi Press Agency

Saudi royal order reshuffles leadership over Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry, military industries Order relieves Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef of that post, says Saudi Press Agency

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman takes over helm of Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry while continuing his current post

Saudi Arabia issued a royal order on Saturday relieving Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef of his post and appointing Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to lead the ministry in addition to his current portfolio, while Bandar Alkhorayef assumed leadership of military industries.

According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the royal order was part of a series of appointments and reshuffles announced on Saturday.

Under the order, Abdulaziz bin Salman was appointed industry and mineral resources minister while continuing to serve as energy minister.

Prince Abdulaziz is the older half-brother of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The reshuffle also relieved Ahmad Al-Ohali, governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, of his post.

Bandar Alkhorayef was appointed minister of state and member of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), while also assuming the role of governor of the General Authority for Military Industries in addition to his new responsibilities.

The Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry and the General Authority for Military Industries have overseen major industrial and mining initiatives as well as defense industry development efforts in recent years under Saudi Arabia's economic diversification plans.

