Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss Iran-US talks, regional peace and stability during Tehran trip, Pakistani security sources tell Anadolu

Pakistan army chief heads to Tehran to discuss US-Iran talks Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss Iran-US talks, regional peace and stability during Tehran trip, Pakistani security sources tell Anadolu

Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir departed for Tehran on Friday to discuss the Iran-US talks, Pakistani security sources told Anadolu.

During the visit, Munir will meet key senior Iranian figures, the sources added.

It would be the second such trip to Tehran by Munir amid Pakistani mediation efforts to end the war which began on Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched military strikes on Tehran.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency also confirmed that the Pakistani army chief had left for Tehran.

During his visit to Iran, Pakistani sources said, Munir will discuss Iran-US talks, regional peace and stability, and other “important issues.”

The sources did not disclose details about the duration of the visit.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has been in Tehran for the past two days as part of indirect talks between the US and Iran.

Munir paid a three-day trip to Iran last month when he met both civilian and military leaders of Iran.

The Pakistani army chief held separate meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as well as the Iranian armed forces' Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi.

Munir is directly involved in mediation between Washington and Tehran aiming to permanently end the war.

The mediation began when Pakistan secured a ceasefire on April 8, halting the war and later hosting the highest level talks between the US and Iran since 1979 on April 11-12.

Islamabad has intensified its mediation process to secure a second round of direct talks between the two sides.