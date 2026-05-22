'Netherlands continues to speak out against violations of international law and in favor of more humanitarian aid,' says Prime Minister Rob Jetten

Dutch government to ban trade in goods from Israeli settlements 'Netherlands continues to speak out against violations of international law and in favor of more humanitarian aid,' says Prime Minister Rob Jetten

The Dutch government has agreed on a measure banning trade in goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and the Syrian Golan Heights.

The decision was approved by the Council of Ministers on Friday, according to local media reports.

Dutch online newspaper NU reported that Prime Minister Rob Jetten said the move was intended to increase pressure on the government of Israeli Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Netherlands continues to speak out against violations of international law and in favor of more humanitarian aid," said Jetten at a press conference following the cabinet meeting. "To increase pressure on the government of Netanyahu, the cabinet has agreed to the sanctions."

The ban applies only to goods, as ministers said there is a “clear basis” in European law for such action. A broader ban on services and investments remains under review.

The measure follows a call by the Dutch parliament last year for a national import ban after a broader EU-wide proposal failed to secure unanimous backing among member states.

Officials say cooperation with other countries, including Belgium, would be sought to strengthen enforcement.

The ban will remain in effect for three years unless extended or amended through legislation. The government has asked the Council of State for an urgent advisory opinion to facilitate the swift implementation of the measure.